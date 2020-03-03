Volkswagen ditches awful ID Crozz name for its forthcoming electric compact SUV

Volkswagen’s ID Crozz, which was first unveiled in concept form back in 2017, is growing up and shedding its awful name. The German automaker announced today that it is ditching the eye-rolling name given to the concept version — Crozz, as in crossover. Get it? — in favor of the more neutral-sounding “ID.4.” The eventual production version will squeeze 300 miles of range out of its battery. And most importantly, it will be a global car, sold in Europe, China, and the US.

We don’t know exactly when the ID 4 will go on sale, only that it will follow the ID 3, which is expected to roll out in Europe later this year. But as the first electric VW to hit the US market, expectations are sure to be high for this compact SUV.

Both vehicles are members of VW’s ID electric lineup, which also includes concept versions of a large SUV (ID Roomzz), a dune buggy (ID Buggy), and a revamped version of its iconic microbus (ID Buzz), for which VW has also promised a delivery variant. All are being built on Volkswagen’s modular electric vehicle platform known as MEB.

This isn’t the first time that VW has futzed with its naming conventions. The automaker first introduced its electric lineup as the “I.D.” family, but later began referring to its Golf-style variant as “ID.3.” Other vehicles, like the ID R racecar, include an extra space in between. It’s a bit confusing, but I’m sure VW will settle on something more consistent once these vehicles start rolling off the production line.

Details about the ID 4 are a bit scarce for now, but VW confirmed there will be both all-wheel and rear-wheel drive layouts, with the former being the version available at launch. The battery is positioned in the center of the underbody to create a low center of gravity and optimize driving dynamics. The digital cockpit will operate using both touchscreens and intuitive voice commands.

The ID family of vehicles won’t be VW’s first foray into battery-powered drivetrains. VW-subsidiary Porsche recently revealed its first all-electric sports car, the Taycan. The E-Tron, the first battery-electric SUV from Volkswagen Group-owned Audi, debuted in 2018. Together, these vehicles represent the tip of the spear in VW’s effort to dominate the emerging EV market. They’re also crucial in helping VW turn the page on the now-four-year-old Dieselgate scandal, in which VW was accused of installing illegal software in 11 million diesel cars in order to trick emissions tests.