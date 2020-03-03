Robinhood experienced two major outages in two days

On Tuesday morning, investing app Robinhood experienced its second major outage in two days. The first outage lasted from around 9:30AM ET on March 2nd until around 2AM ET on March 3rd, according to a Robinhood spokesperson. Robinhood tweeted about the second outage at 10:11AM ET today and said that service had been fully restored at 11:54AM ET.

The two outages were related, Robinhood tells The Verge, and caused by instability in a part of the company’s infrastructure that allows its systems to communicate with each other. Robinhood says it did not lose any customer data, information, or funds during either outage.

Screenshots shared on Twitter appeared to show that Robinhood’s code may not have accounted for 2020 being a leap year, and some speculated that was the cause of yesterday’s outage. The company denied that this morning on Twitter and in an email sent on Monday to The Verge.

The outage was not caused by a failure to code for the leap year. We had instability in a part of our infrastructure that allows our systems to communicate with each other. — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 3, 2020

Robinhood’s customer agreement says that the company is not responsible for service interruptions:

Although considerable effort is expended to make the Website, App and other operational and communications channels available around the clock, Robinhood does not warrant that these channels will be available and error free every minute of the day. I agree that Robinhood will not be responsible for temporary interruptions in service due to maintenance, Website or App changes, or failures, nor shall Robinhood be liable for extended interruptions due to failures beyond our control, including but not limited to the failure of interconnecting and operating systems, computer viruses, forces of nature, labor disputes and armed conflicts.

But Robinhood is reaching out to customers with information about how to contact the company and will work with them on a case-by-case basis, according to a Robinhood spokesperson, which may include offering billing credits and / or other potential types of compensation.