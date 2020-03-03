Google pulls latest Android update for AT&T Pixel 4 devices

On Monday, Google began to roll out a substantial Android update to its Pixel phones — and then it stopped. As 9to5Google reports, Google has pulled the March update for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones that use AT&T from its website. The AT&T build is no longer listed in Google’s Android API repository.

Google has not stated its reasoning for pausing the update, and it did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One Reddit user complained this morning that after sideloading the update, they were suddenly being blocked from using Google Pay’s contactless feature and were receiving an error message indicating that their Pixel 4 XL was running uncertified software. If Google did, in fact, fail to properly certify the AT&T build, that could brick other apps that require the same certification as well.

Pixel 4 features weren’t the only casualty of the March update. Pixel 2 owners have also complained that Google’s Live Caption feature, which creates subtitles for videos, disappeared without warning after the patch. This, according to Google, was not done in error; the feature was apparently not supposed to roll out to Pixel 2 phones until March 12th, and it will be back on that date.

The March Android build includes a number of small but significant updates, including fixes for bugs in connectivity, app interfaces, face unlock, and improvements to motion sense gestures, 4K video playback, and autofocus in the camera.