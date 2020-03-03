A Dell partner facility was damaged by the Nashville tornado

Monday night, a powerful tornado tore through Nashville, Tennessee and its surrounding counties, killing at least 23 people and leaving power and transportation systems in disarray.

Part of that damage included facilities working for Dell, which operates corporate offices and manages multiple fulfillment centers out of the region. Reached by The Verge, Dell confirmed that multiple partner facilities have sustained damage from the storm, though its own offices in Nashville remain intact.

“Our thoughts are of course with the Nashville community and Dell team members in the area as they begin to cope with the aftermath of this morning’s devastating storm,” said Dell in a statement to The Verge. “While we can confirm the Dell facility in the area is intact, we’re aware of Dell partner facilities that sustained visible damage and we’ve reached out to offer our support.”

A number of Dell’s corporate suppliers are located in the Nashville area, and the company works closely with local vendors.

Anecdotal reports suggest that multiple crucial facilities have sustained significant damage. A source in Nashville told The Verge that a building run by FedEx, which manages the company’s Custom Factory Integration services and also housed Dell retail inventory, was heavily damaged by the storm.

The National Weather Service reported that Mount Juliet, where some of Dell’s facilities are located, saw winds over 155 miles per hour during the storm.

The source also said multiple fulfillment centers run by Ceva Logistics were damaged. If true, this could present a significant challenge to the Dell’s supply chain, and might result in much of its retail volume being routed through other cities.

Fedex provided The Verge the following statement: “Our thoughts are with those affected by the tornado that hit the Nashville area early this morning. The safety and well-being of our team members is our first concern, and we have some reports of team member injuries related to the storm. We continue to assess facility damage and operational impact in the area.”

Ceva did not respond to requests for comment.