Sony delays almost its entire movie lineup into next year

Sony is the latest movie studio to announce major changes to its release slate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by Variety. Tentpole movies like Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Peter Rabbit 2 are all seeing big delays, leaving Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood as one of the only major titles on Sony’s 2020 schedule — and that was itself brought forward to October from January.

The upcoming third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie appears to be unaffected; the Far from Home sequel’s release date was already set as July 16, 2021. Sony’s planned July 2020 movies, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Jared Leto’s Morbius, have both been moved into next March.

Greyhound – TBD (from 6/12/2020)

Fatherhood – 10/23/2020 (from 1/15/2021)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – 1/15/2021 (from 08/07/2020)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – 03/05/2021 (from 07/10/2020)

Morbius – 03/19/2021 (from 07/31/2020)

Uncharted – 10/8/2021 (from 03/05/2021)

Untitled Sony/Marvel – TBD (from 10/08/2021)

Sony’s drastic schedule changes suggest the company does not see movie theaters reopening until the end of summer or later. Other studios have made more cautious adjustments — Warner Bros, for example, moved Wonder Woman 1984 to August 14th from its planned June 5th release date. Disney’s Mulan has been indefinitely delayed, while new James Bond movie No Time to Die is now set for November.