The Outer Worlds is now coming to Nintendo Switch in June

The Outer Worlds’ Switch port will launch on June 5th, bringing the popular space RPG to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

The Outer Worlds’ physical release will include a day one patch that could be up to 6GB in size, according to a blog post published by Obsidian Entertainment today. The day one patch will include additional high-resolution textures and other fixes to ensure the Switch port will be stable.

Last February, the The Outer Worlds’ Nintendo Switch release date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic; it was originally supposed to come out on March 6th. The game’s publisher also confirmed that the game would come out on a cartridge, following complaints that the game’s physical release would only contain a download code.

The Outer Worlds was one of the most popular games released in the latter half of 2019 and one of my personal favorites from last year. It feels like a spiritual successor to the Fallout series, and my colleague Adi Robertson pointed out in her review that The Outer Worlds features “a similar role-playing system, retro-futuristic aesthetic, and penchant for dark humor.”