April fools’ day is canceled, you monsters

For nearly two decades, brands around the world have gathered each year to celebrate two occasions: the anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks, and April fools’ day. They’re like holidays for the most cringeworthy and deplorable content imaginable, and no natural or human disaster has been able to interrupt them — until now.

Google, which typically spends about 40-percent of its yearly budget on April fools’ pranks across its portfolio of products, wisely opted out this year. According to an email obtained by Business Insider, Google will “take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.” Thanks, Google.

Unfortunately, some brands lack the self-awareness or plain sense to cancel their pranks, and The Verge has already received a handful of absolutely terrible pitches in the past week that signal more is coming. We’re paying attention to the pranks brands pull this year, and we’re making a list. You don’t want your name on this list. We promise: you’ll regret it.

(The list is real.)