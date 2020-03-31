Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been remastered and is out today

After years of speculation, a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign is finally here, bringing an enhanced version of one of the most iconic FPS games of the late 2000s onto modern hardware.

The enhanced version of Modern Warfare 2 only includes the single-player campaign. The remastered version adds high-definition visuals and audio improvements to the original story from 2009, according to a blog post by Activision. The game is available digitally on PS4 for $19.99 and will be a timed exclusive until April 30th, when it launches on PC and Xbox One, though preorders are currently not available at this time.

PS4 owners who purchase the remastered Modern Warfare 2 — which, it should be noted, is not a sequel to last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — will also get in-game items in both the 2019 game and the battle royale spinoff Warzone, which launched earlier this month. Some items featured in the bundle include a new character skin as well as a couple of weapon blueprints, which grant you access to stronger weapons without having to earn them through progression.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was originally released in November 2009 and is often regarded as one of the best games of that year, thanks in part to its strong single-player narrative as well as a robust multiplayer mode. The title also ignited controversy over its optional fourth mission, “No Russian,” which had players take part in a terrorist attack.

After a remastered version of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in November 2016, many were speculating as to when its sequel would receive the same treatment. Microsoft made the original Modern Warfare 2 backwards compatible on Xbox One in late 2018, but Activision didn’t announce the game would be remastered before today.