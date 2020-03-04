Razer’s Viper Mini mouse aims to be more than a miniaturized rehash

Last summer, Razer’s Viper wired gaming mouse had the distinction of being the company’s most lightweight mouse yet. Now Razer has one-upped itself with an even lighter mouse called the Viper Mini, which weighs in at 61 grams (2.15 ounces). This may not be a lot different from the 69-gram (2.43-ounce) Viper, but it’s just a little closer to feeling completely weightless, if that’s your bag.

The Viper Mini isn’t only a smaller, less weighty take on the $80 Viper, but at $40, it has a smaller price, too. And considering the cost, it’s nice to see that most of the design cues and hardware features from the Viper are still here.

It features optical mouse switches, which Razer says should last for up to 50 million clicks. Beyond durability, these switches provide a faster, more reliable signal to your computer. Mechanical switches can bounce, creating accidental clicks, but these optical switches should reduce the likelihood of that happening.

As expected, some features didn’t make the jump from the more expensive version. The Viper Mini is what’s known as a “false ambidextrous” mouse. This means that while it can fit either hand comfortably, its side buttons are easily accessible only to the right thumb (the bigger Viper has side buttons on both sides). This model’s sensor can handle up to 8,500 DPI sensitivity, so it’s about half as capable as the one found in the Viper. Lastly, the Viper Mini lacks the grippy, textured siding that makes the larger version easier to hold.

On the other hand, this mouse is more than just a rehash. It’s easier to access the top-mounted DPI button on the Viper Mini than it is on the Viper, which has its DPI button on the bottom. If you’re into tweaking the look of the LEDs via Razer’s Synapse software, the Razer logo lights up on this mouse, as does the trim surrounding its curved bottom edge.

It’s also worth mentioning that Razer added PTFE feet (a premium alternative to plastic) on this mouse’s bottom where it comes into contact with your mouse pad. They make a noticeable difference when it comes to reducing drag as you move the mouse around. Razer uses this material in many of its current mice, giving you the feeling that the mice are almost hovering while you use them.

This mouse will be a boon for small-handed folks who rarely find a good fit. And regardless of hand size, its design seems to be a particularly good match for those who use the claw grip style while gaming. Best of all, it won’t cost too much to make the switch if the Viper Mini sounds up your alley.

The Razer Viper Mini is available now through Razer.com.