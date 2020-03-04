Twitter for Android now supports multiple lists you can swipe between

Twitter is updating its Android app this week to support up to five lists as alternative timelines in the main home section of the app. You can use these lists to quickly swipe between different groups of accounts that you’ve organized into a Twitter list. It’s a far more convenient way to access lists which were previously buried inside the menu system.

This new lists support was added to Twitter for iOS six months ago, so it’s taken a surprising amount of time to arrive on Android. Twitter lists are ideal for accounts you might not want to follow on the service, or just as a way to curate a list of popular accounts for particular topics. TweetDeck, the column-based interface for Twitter, has prioritized lists for years, and now both the mobile Twitter apps will display these lists as vertical timelines that are easy to access.

On Android? Now you can pin Lists to swipe over to them from your Home tab too!



We’re rolling this out starting today. https://t.co/jbLZpi4joG — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 3, 2020

Twitter’s latest Android updates follow the addition of threaded replies on iOS, which improves how standard tweets and replies are differentiated in the app. The updated app now draws a clear line between a parent tweet and the replies.

Twitter is rolling out the new lists support in Android today, and you can grab the latest update over at the Google Play Store.