New Chevy Bolt SUV will be the first non-Cadillac car with Super Cruise

General Motors just announced a huge new push into electric vehicles, including a new longer-wheelbase version of the Bolt EV that will be the first car outside of the Cadillac brand to get the company’s Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system. The new vehicle is expected to launch in mid-2021.

Super Cruise made its debut in 2017 on the CT6 sedan, and Cadillac billed it as “the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology.” Drivers are able to let Super Cruise handle highway driving without putting their hands on the wheel as a camera-based driver monitoring system makes sure they keep their eyes on the road. Super Cruise has long been considered the best alternative to (or, to some people, even better than) Tesla’s Autopilot system.

The catch with Super Cruise is that it only works on specific highways that General Motors has mapped out. While this helps assure the safety of the feature, it means Super Cruise isn’t as widely available as Autopilot.

GM president Mark Reuss said on Wednesday that Super Cruise will be available on 22 different vehicles by 2023, including 10 more within the next year.

The new Bolt SUV — which GM calls the Bolt “EUV” — is basically a bigger version of its predecessor, with a more traditional SUV profile. It has more storage space, headroom, and even features a bigger inverter for faster charging. But it’s built on the same Bolt architecture, not the new modular platform that GM unveiled on Wednesday. GM has not fully revealed the vehicle yet; it only teased a few basics of the Bolt EUV on Wednesday.