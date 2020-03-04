The Batman director shares first look at new tricked-out Batmobile

Batman’s Batmobile has always been cool, but Matt Reeves’ version in The Batman is one of the most badass.

Reeves shared the photo on Twitter today, showing the vehicle from three different angles. The menacing front — note the grille on top of the hood — adds to the impact. The side profile shows off the striking angular points to the vehicle, flowing down into the car’s rear — one that gives me Mad-Max vibes. Look, the car is beautiful. There are elements of the classic Batmobile Adam West drove in the original Batman series, too, as fans on Twitter have noticed. And it’s a departure from the versions Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan used in their Batman films.

The Batmobile photos, which includes a shot of Robert Pattinson’s Batman hanging in the background, comes just a few weeks after Reeves shared a screen test of Pattinson in the new suit.

A few Verge editors were immediately into the design (the cowl!), and the Batmobile seems no different. Although we haven’t seen anything from the movie just yet — production basically just started — one has to give Reeves kudos for his choice aesthetic. We also saw some shots of Batman riding a motorcycle in a series of set photos, adding to the overall tone that Reeves seems to be shooting for in the film.

The Batman, which also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, will be released on June 25th, 2021.