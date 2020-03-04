Valve’s Index VR headset will be back in stock on Monday

Valve’s new Index VR headset has been sold out for weeks, but the company just informed customers that the product will finally be on sale again on Monday, March 9th, starting at 1PM ET. Here’s the Index product page if you want to bookmark it for Monday — but you should be aware that stock may be limited.

“We do expect available stock to sell out Monday due to high demand, so all purchases fulfilled beyond this initial quantity will be fulfilled in the order in which they are received, as supplies increase over the coming months,” the company said in a statement given to The Verge.

Here is the email Valve shared with customers:

Valve Index will be back in stock (in very limited quantities) on Monday... This feels like the early days of amiibo all over again, but more expensive. pic.twitter.com/4BC3md1oLI — Nintendrew (@Nintendrew_) March 4, 2020

For $999, Valve will sell you the headset, two controllers, two laser-emitting base stations, and a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx, which launches on Monday, March 23rd. Valve also offers a $749 configuration with no base stations and a $499 configuration with no base stations or controllers, though both come with a copy of Half-Life: Alyx.

In her review of the Index, my colleague Adi Robertson found that it was comfortable, had a good resolution and field of view, and awesome controllers, but she took issue with how the system is still tethered to a PC and found the base stations inconvenient. But if you want to play Valve’s latest game on Valve hardware — and you’re looking for a top-tier premium VR headset — it seems like next Monday will be your best shot at getting the Index in the near future.