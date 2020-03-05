 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200

But more expensive than the 5

By Sam Byford
Realme 6 Pro.

Realme has followed up last week’s X50 Pro 5G flagship with the announcement of its latest mainstream models for India, the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. The phones see Realme continue its drive to offer high-end features at lower prices.

The 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch 90Hz 1080p 20:9 display. Realme isn’t specifying the type of panel, but I’m assuming it’s LCD both because OLED would be a selling point and because the phone’s fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button. (Optical fingerprint scanners don’t work with LCDs.) The non-Pro model’s screen has the same specs beyond a 0.1-inch reduction in size, but oddly its fingerprint sensor is said to be faster at 0.29 seconds versus 0.38.

Both phones have quad camera setups on the back including 64-megapixel primary sensors, 8-megapixel ultrawides, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. The 6 Pro has a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, however, while the regular model has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Like the X50 Pro, the 6 Pro also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide selfie camera in the display’s double-wide hole punch.

Realme 6.

The 6 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and the 6 has a MediaTek Helio G90T. The 6 Pro has 6 or 8GB of RAM and the 6 has 4, 6, or 8GB. Storage on the 6 Pro goes up to 256GB, while the 6 maxes out at 128GB. Both phones have 4,300mAh batteries with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Realme is known for its unusual gradient finishes, and the 6 series continues that tradition. The 6 Pro comes in lightning-inspired blue, red, and orange options, while the 6 is available in comet-esque white and blue. The 6 starts at Rs. 12,999 ($177) for a 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 15,999 ($218) for 8GB/128GB. The 6 Pro, meanwhile, starts at Rs. 16,999 ($232) for 6GB/64GB and costs Rs. 18,999 ($259) for 8GB/256GB.

These phones aren’t necessarily exciting in a vacuum, but Realme has had huge success in India with their predecessors. The 6 series, however, is coming in at a somewhat higher starting price; CMO Francis Wang set expectations earlier this week by pointing out that the regular and Pro models are closer than ever before. There’s not a ton of daylight between this line and phones like the Poco X2, however, so many buying decisions will come down to individual features and storage requirements.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...