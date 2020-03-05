Realme 6 and 6 Pro announced: a 90Hz screen for under $200

Realme has followed up last week’s X50 Pro 5G flagship with the announcement of its latest mainstream models for India, the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. The phones see Realme continue its drive to offer high-end features at lower prices.

The 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch 90Hz 1080p 20:9 display. Realme isn’t specifying the type of panel, but I’m assuming it’s LCD both because OLED would be a selling point and because the phone’s fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button. (Optical fingerprint scanners don’t work with LCDs.) The non-Pro model’s screen has the same specs beyond a 0.1-inch reduction in size, but oddly its fingerprint sensor is said to be faster at 0.29 seconds versus 0.38.

Both phones have quad camera setups on the back including 64-megapixel primary sensors, 8-megapixel ultrawides, and 2-megapixel macro cameras. The 6 Pro has a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, however, while the regular model has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Like the X50 Pro, the 6 Pro also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide selfie camera in the display’s double-wide hole punch.

The 6 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and the 6 has a MediaTek Helio G90T. The 6 Pro has 6 or 8GB of RAM and the 6 has 4, 6, or 8GB. Storage on the 6 Pro goes up to 256GB, while the 6 maxes out at 128GB. Both phones have 4,300mAh batteries with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

Realme is known for its unusual gradient finishes, and the 6 series continues that tradition. The 6 Pro comes in lightning-inspired blue, red, and orange options, while the 6 is available in comet-esque white and blue. The 6 starts at Rs. 12,999 ($177) for a 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 15,999 ($218) for 8GB/128GB. The 6 Pro, meanwhile, starts at Rs. 16,999 ($232) for 6GB/64GB and costs Rs. 18,999 ($259) for 8GB/256GB.

These phones aren’t necessarily exciting in a vacuum, but Realme has had huge success in India with their predecessors. The 6 series, however, is coming in at a somewhat higher starting price; CMO Francis Wang set expectations earlier this week by pointing out that the regular and Pro models are closer than ever before. There’s not a ton of daylight between this line and phones like the Poco X2, however, so many buying decisions will come down to individual features and storage requirements.