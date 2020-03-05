Realme’s first wearable is a $20 fitness band with a cricket mode

Realme started out aping Xiaomi’s model of selling ultra-low-cost Redmi phones in India, so why wouldn’t it follow the same path when it comes to wearables? Today the company is announcing the Realme Band, which is no doubt intended to compete with Xiaomi’s simple and successful Mi Band series.

The Realme Band has a 160x80 screen just under an inch across with a virtual button at the bottom for switching between functions. A sensor wakes the screen up when the user lifts their wrist. There are various watch face styles that can be swapped out through the Realme Link app, and the band supports notifications from almost all apps, according to Realme.

The band does typical fitness wearable things like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, reminders to get up and move, and so on. It’s IP68 waterproof and has nine sports modes, including one dedicated to tracking cricket. I’m not sure if you’re meant to turn that on when fielding in the deep, but it’s a nice touch for the Indian market.

The Realme Band costs Rs. 1,499 ($20) and will be available in India today at realme.com or from Amazon on March 9th. It comes in three colors — black, yellow, and green — and Realme says it plans to release it in more regions in the coming months.