Samsung launches its 2020 lineup of 4K and 8K QLED TVs

Samsung is officially launching its 2020 TV lineup today, with more 8K models than in years past — including the flagship Q950TS series with barely-there bezels. That “infinity screen” got all the attention back at CES, and Samsung says “when consumers watch from the average viewing distance of 10 to 15 feet, the bezels seem to disappear, creating an effect where the screen appears to elegantly float in the air.” But it’s the 4K TVs that will matter more to most consumers shopping for a new set this year — especially if they’re also planning to pick up an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

You’ll want to largely ignore the Q60T series, as it misses out on a lot of features including variable refresh rate (which Samsung brands as Real Game Enhancer Plus). That, along with adaptive picture — automatic adjustment of picture settings based on room lighting — start in the Q70T series.

Samsung is putting a lot of focus on audio this year, as the built-in speakers on many TVs are usually pretty mediocre. The new TVs have active voice amplifier, which dials up dialogue a bit to make sure you don’t miss anything. And on the Q80 series and up, there’s also what the company calls object tracking sound, which uses upward and downward firing speakers to create a 3D, immersive audio experience.

Samsung’s ambient mode, which attempts to make the TV blend in with the wall behind it whenever idle, is back again. And there’s a multiview mode that will allow you to watch YouTube videos or use social media apps while watching video (or playing a game) in the other window.

Samsung has listed pricing for some (but not yet all) of its 2020 QLED TVs.

8K

Q950TS: 65, 75, 85 inches

Q900TS: 65, 75, 85 inches

Q800T: 65 ($3,500), 75 ($5,000), 82 ($7,000) inches

4K