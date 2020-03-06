Oppo’s first smartwatch is the oddly familiar Oppo Watch

As repeatedly teased by Oppo itself, Oppo is making a watch called the Oppo Watch, and today it got revealed in full. It looks extremely similar to the Apple Watch — not just because of its curved glass and square-ish screen, but also the integrated bands and the black-heavy UI. Its 4.5mm-thick aluminum frame, however, looks considerably thinner.

The 46mm watch has a 1.91-inch OLED screen with 402x473 resolution. It does typical smartwatch things like fitness tracking, music playback, heart rate monitoring, and so on, and Oppo says it’s water resistant to 50 meters. It also has eSIM-based cellular connectivity.

Oppo is touting the watch’s VOOC fast-charging system, which uses similar technology to the company’s smartphones. The watch is said to be good for 40 hours of regular use on a charge, with a power-saving mode apparently able to last up to 21 days with notifications enabled. With VOOC, Oppo claims the watch will get a 46-percent charge — good for a day’s use — in just 15 minutes, while it’ll take 75 minutes to fill completely.

Oppo says the “ColorOS Watch” software is based on Android, but it clearly isn’t using Google’s own Wear OS. On the other hand, the company hints that versions for other markets may end up running different software. The Oppo Watch is launching first in China on March 24th for 1,499 yuan (~$215), and we’re planning to check it out for ourselves as soon as we can.