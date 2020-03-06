TurboGrafx-16 Mini delayed after coronavirus shuts down production

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini, a retro revival of the classic Japanese gaming console originally set to be released on March 19th, has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Konami announced today.

The miniature console, also known as the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini in Europe and PC Engine Mini in Japan, includes more than 50 games from the 16-bit era such as Bomberman ‘93 and Ys I & II built into the hardware. Konami said in a statement that the coronavirus outbreak led to an “unavoidable suspension” of the manufacturing and shipment of the consoles. Konami has yet to announce a new release date; however, the company said it is working on shipping the console out “as soon as possible.”

The delay of the TurboGrafx Mini is not the first time the coronavirus has disrupted the gaming industry. Last week, the 2020 Game Developers Conference was postponed to later this year after big companies like Epic Games, Facebook, Microsoft, and Sony withdrew from the event. The virus outbreak has also impacted esports too, with the Chinese League of Legends Pro League switching to online competitions.