How to easily resize and arrange windows in macOS Catalina

A well-hidden feature in macOS Catalina makes it simple to resize and arrange your windows without having to clumsily drag them around. Thankfully, it’s easy to find and even easier to use. You can use it with any app that you have open and want to shift around, be it to one side of your display or to another display entirely.

Here’s what you do:

Move your mouse cursor up to the top left corner of your display where the buttons to close, minimize, and expand your app are located.

Hover over the green button, which handles expanding your app to full screen. Don’t click on it, just hover over it and wait until a few options appear in a drop-down menu.

The options will let you enter full-screen mode (which you can also do just by tapping the green button once), move the app to the right or left side of your current display, or shoot the app you’re using over to another display (assuming you have one connected to your machine).

Truth be told, I discovered this feature by accident. Some of my colleagues were also caught by surprise, while others have relied for some time on a third-party app called Moom, which has some of the same features now offered natively by macOS — another example of Apple’s infamous “Sherlocking” practice.

It’s nice to have similar features built into Catalina, but if you find yourself wanting even more flexibility and control when it comes to windows management, I’d recommend checking out Moom. Thankfully, it still works if you use macOS Catalina. And if you still use macOS High Sierra and don’t yet want to upgrade, you won’t miss out on this feature if you download Moom.