Emerald City Comic Con postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Seattle’s annual comic book convention, Emerald City Comic Con, has been postponed amid growing concern surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. The event, which has run since 2003, was set to take place from March 12th–15th at the Washington State Convention Center. It will now be hosted sometime this summer, making it one of the many major cultural events to be canceled or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

“We did everything that we could to run the event as planned, but ultimately, we are following the guidance of the local public health officials indicating that conventions should now be postponed,” Emerald City Comic Con organizers said in a statement. Earlier this week, the event’s organizers said fans attending this year would receive a refund on their tickets, however, the organizers mentioned that a refund may take up to 30 days due to the volume being processed.

In the weeks leading up to Emerald City, numerous vendors, including Dark Horse Comics and Del Rey Books, withdrew their attendance. The state of Washington has been significantly impacted by the virus, with 70 people currently diagnosed, including an individual employed at Amazon. Tech companies, including Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, have requested that their Seattle-based employees work from home to help prevent the spread of the virus.