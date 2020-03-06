Tech giants will keep paying hourly staff even if they are asked to stay home due to coronavirus

Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter have all pledged to pay hourly workers their regular rate even if those staffers are asked to remain at home due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

All five of those tech companies and many others have asked employees to work from home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but being forced to work from home could affect hourly employees like cooks and shuttle drivers with jobs that aren’t possible to perform remotely. For the time being, it seems those workers will still get paid even if they have to be at home.

We’ve rounded up the hourly pay policies that we’re aware of in this post.