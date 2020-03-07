Stanford cancels in-person classes due to coronavirus

In-person classes at Stanford University will be canceled beginning March 9th, as a faculty member has tested positive for coronavirus, and two students have self-isolated after “possible exposure.” Neither student has tested positive for the virus yet, according to a statement from the university, but Stanford provost Persis Drell said late Friday that the university will move some classes online “to the extent feasible.”

Exams for Stanford’s winter quarter, which is in its final two weeks, will be given in take-home formats. The school will remain open, but is canceling this year’s Admit Weekend, where prospective incoming freshmen visit the campus. Stanford also is canceling all campus tours, and previously suspended international study abroad programs.

Santa Clara County, where Stanford is located, has the largest number of coronavirus cases in California, with the number increasing to 24 on Friday.

Stanford is the second major university to cancel classes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The University of Washington also will move classes online beginning March 9th through the end of its winter quarter. One of the university’s employees tested positive for the virus, but UW had planned to suspend classes before that case was announced, the New York Times reported. At least 11 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in Washington State so far.