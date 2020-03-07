Amtrak canceling nonstop Acela between New York and DC after coronavirus concerns reduce demand

Amtrak is canceling its Acela nonstop service between Washington D.C. and New York, because of reduced demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Washington Post reports.

“We are closely monitoring the coronavirus and are taking action based on guidance from public health experts,” the company said in a statement.

The Acela service will be suspended beginning March 10th until May 26th. The company says it anticipates other possible temporary adjustments to its schedule may be necessary as well.

Change fees for existing reservations and any new reservations for tickets purchased by April 30th have been waived. If a passenger books a new fare with a different price, they may have to pay the difference.

Amtrak is increasing its sanitation measures in light of coronavirus concerns, cleaning rails, handles, doorknobs, and other surfaces hourly in some situations. It’s also made sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for customers and employees throughout its trains and stations, the company says.