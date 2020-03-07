 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Italy may consider lockdown of Lombardy region in response to coronavirus outbreak

The country has been one of the hardest hit by the virus

By Kim Lyons
ITALY-HEALTH-VIRUS
A woman wearing a respiratory mask exits the Palace of Justice in Milan.
Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

Italy’s government is considering a lockdown of the northern Lombardy region and 11 neighboring provinces to stem the spread of the new coronavirus in the area, the Wall Street Journal reports. Some 10 million people live in the region, which includes Milan. The WSJ says a draft decree of the plan by the Italian Prime Minister’s office, requires people living in Lombardy and 11 surrounding provinces to “absolutely avoid any movement into and out of the areas.”

Anyone violating the lockdown could be subject to a fine or jail time, and police and possibly the country’s army could be brought in to enforce the terms. If the quarantine is approved, it would go into effect on Sunday, and last until April 3rd, according to the New York Times. The draft decree instructs people to avoid moving within the quarantined areas other than for work obligations and emergencies.

