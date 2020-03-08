Ring’s leaked Video Doorbell 3 has a few small upgrades

A sneak peek of the product page for the upcoming Ring Video Doorbell 3 shows some upgrades over the Video Doorbell 2. Dave Zatz at Zatz Not Funny discovered the product page (it’s since been removed, apparently), which included a “pre-roll” feature for the doorbell’s Plus model that captures four seconds of black-and-white video before a motion alert goes off.

The product page described it as a “first-to-market feature for battery-powered doorbells and unique exclusively to Ring,” although Zatz points out that other video doorbells have this so-called “foresight” feature, just not battery-powered models.

The basic design of the Video Doorbell 3 doesn’t appear much different from its predecessor, but Zatz reports the new model’s faceplate will be easier to remove; it will have a “near” motion sensor to reduce false motion alerts; and it will have 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi (only 2.4GHz is available on the Video Doorbell 2).

It’s not clear when the Video Doorbell 3 will be available, and Zatz notes the product page didn’t mention support for Ring’s Sidewalk networking standard or Apple HomeKit support (that’s not to say they won’t be included, just that neither was mentioned).

Zatz calls the Ring Video Doorbell 3 a “decent, minor upgrade from Ring 2, with a clever upsell for those seeking a bit more security,” adding they’re likely to be priced between $199 and $229.

Amazon-owned Ring has come under fire for privacy and security concerns in recent months. In January, the company added a new privacy dashboard for its app, to allow users to manage their connected devices better, including control over whether local police departments can request video footage from an owner’s Ring camera.