Apple’s Powerbeats 4 specs and images leak

Images of Apple’s unannounced Powerbeats 4 earbuds have appeared online for the first time, along with new details about their specs. WinFuture reports that the earbuds will have up to 15 hours of battery life this time around, up from the 12 hours you’d get from the Powerbeats 3, released in 2016. Five minutes of charging will get you 60 minutes of playback, according to WinFuture.

Internally, the earbuds will reportedly use Apple’s new H1 wireless chip, similar to the Powerbeats Pro, which should mean support for features like “Hey Siri” and “Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌.” The earbuds will reportedly be available in black, white, and red. The Powerbeats 3 cost $199.95, but pricing for the Powerbeats 4 headphones remain unknown.

Our first hint of Apple’s new earbuds came back in January, when icons of what appeared to be the Powerbeats 4 appeared in iOS. Then, last month, the earbuds appeared in an FCC listing. This latest leak is consistent with these previous images, which showed that the earbuds’ cable is now attached to the arm that hooks around the top of your ear as you wear them, rather than descending from the front. Although the earbuds themselves are connected to each other with a cable, they connect to your phone wirelessly using Bluetooth.

There’s still no word on when the new headphones might be released. The Powerbeats 3 were first shown off at the iPhone 7’s launch event. There had been rumors that Apple was planning to host an event at some point this month. However, as more and more events get cancelled or postponed over coronavirus concerns, and as Apple itself starts recommending its employees work remotely, it’s increasingly unlikely that any traditional press event will actually take place this month.