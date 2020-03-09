Images of the Pixel 4A in a fabric case may have leaked

Images that claim to be of Google’s unannounced Pixel 4A, the midrange version of last year’s Pixel 4, have appeared online for the first time. The images, which were posted on Reddit by u/mseven97 and to Twitter by TechDroider, show off the device’s Pixel 4-style square camera bump and hole-punch selfie camera on a device contained within a fabric-style case. An additional image shared by TechDroider shows the rear of a prototype version of the handset outside of its case.

There’s not too much here that wasn’t already revealed in a set of unofficial renders that were published late last year. The 3.5mm headphone jack and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor appear to be returning from the Pixel 3A, but the phone’s camera bump is more similar in style to last year’s Pixel 4. However, from the images, it appears as though the handset will have just one rear camera sensor, compared to the two found on the Pixel 4. Google already sells fabric cases for both phones, and this leak suggests that the Pixel 4A will get a similar accessory.

Internally, the latest report from XDA-Developers suggests that the 4A will run a midrange Snapdragon 730 processor and is unlikely to come with support for 5G.

The big question now is when the phone is likely to be announced. The Pixel 3A was revealed at last year’s Google I/O conference, and its successor’s announcement was expected to follow a similar schedule this year. However, last week, the search giant canceled Google I/O over coronavirus concerns. While a live-streamed launch for the new handset wouldn’t be out of the question, the situation has certainly become a lot harder to predict.