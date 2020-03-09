Robinhood is experiencing its third outage in a week as US stocks plummet

Stock trading app Robinhood is currently experiencing its third outage in a week as US stocks have plummeted. (Today’s fall was so bad that the stock exchange actually stopped trading for 15 minutes, which is automatically done during significant stock market drops to prevent free fall.) Robinhood tweeted that trading was down at 10:06AM ET, and it tweeted again at 10:32AM ET to say trading “has been partially restored.” Right now, equities trading, crypto trading, and options trading all currently have “degraded performance,” while fractional equities trading is experiencing a “major outage.” Other functions appear to be operational, according to the app’s status page.

Trading has been partially restored on Robinhood and our team is working to get our platform fully back up and running. We’ll update the status page with the latest: https://t.co/mON07oWvHy — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 9, 2020

Robinhood co-founders and co-CEOs Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev said that last week’s outages were caused by “stress on our infrastructure” in a blog post published last Tuesday evening. It’s unclear if similar issues are causing today’s problems, though Robinhood tells The Verge it’s investigating the issue.

The first recent outage took place from around 9:30AM ET on Monday, March 2nd, until around 2AM ET on Tuesday, March 3rd. The second outage was much shorter. The company first tweeted about it at 10:11AM ET on Tuesday, March 3rd, and said at 11:54AM ET that the service had been fully restored.