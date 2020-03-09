Apple watchOS 7 features leak: sleep tracking, watchface sharing, and more

Apple appears to be readying some big changes to watchOS 7. 9to5Mac reports that the next major Apple Watch update, watchOS 7, will finally include sleep tracking. The reports are based on leaked iOS 14 code, and watchOS 7 is said to include a new personalized sleep goal in the Health app on an iPhone that will also be used to improve sleep duration and quality. Apple Watch sleep tracking has been rumored for months.

Another big addition that’s rumored for watchOS 7 is the ability to share your watchfaces with friends and family. This will reportedly allow Apple Watch users to share faces from the Watch app on iOS. This sharing feature doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll get full custom watchfaces, but it’s a start toward being able to share watchfaces with others.

Related Apple Watches may soon detect blood oxygen levels

watchOS 7 will also reportedly include a new Infograph Pro watchface with a tachymeter feature. Tachymeters are used on analog watches to covert elapsed time into a speed calculation based on travel time or distance measured. 9to5Mac also claims that watchOS 7 will include parental controls for Apple Watches used by children, improvements to photos-based watchfaces, and changes to Watch apps so they’re no longer based on extensions.

Apple typically details its iOS and watchOS plans at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, but Apple has not unveiled a date for WWDC 2020 just yet. Given the worldwide novel coronavirus outbreak and its impact on tech conferences this year, it’s difficult to say when we might hear more about iOS 14 and watchOS 7.