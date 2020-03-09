Cadillac cancels Lyriq EV debut because of the coronavirus outbreak

Cadillac has canceled the April 2nd debut of the Lyriq, the first electric SUV being built on parent company General Motors’ newly unveiled EV platform, as large public gatherings continue to be discouraged amid the new coronavirus outbreak. No replacement date has been chosen.

GM only just announced the Lyriq last week at an “EV Day” event in Warren, Michigan, that showcased a new modular electric vehicle platform meant to power a wide range of the company’s EVs in the coming years. The Lyriq is supposed to be the first electric luxury SUV from Cadillac, with a sedan — the Celestiq — to follow. An early version showed off at the EV Day featured a 34-inch pillar-to-pillar screen, power doors, a long wheelbase, and lots of high-end materials.

That was quick

The communications director for product development at Cadillac and GM, Michael T. Albano, said the companies are “currently evaluating future plans and will be touch soon with an update.”

“Our top priority is the safety of our media guests and employees,” Albano said in an email. “We have been working with GM Medical and Security to monitor the situation closely and have been following recommendations for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.”

The news comes just two weeks after the Geneva Motor Show, one of the industry’s flashiest automotive trade shows, was canceled for similar reasons. The Lyriq reveal is one of the first auto industry events to be canceled in the US, though. The SUV was supposed to be unveiled in Los Angeles, California, which declared a health emergency last week and has had 14 people test positive for the virus.