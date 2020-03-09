DoNotPay, the company responsible for creating an AI-powered app that provides legal advice, has released a new product that allows you to privately share your login info for Disney Plus, Netflix, and other subscription services with friends and loved ones.

DoNotPay’s subscription sharing product is a Google Chrome extension. Once you install it, you will need to head to a website that offers a paid subscription service, such as Amazon Prime or Spotify, and log in. Click the DoNotPay icon on the top of your browser and hit “Generate Link,” which will create a shareable link you can send to someone or enter an email address and it will send an automatic email to the recipient. There’s also an exchange feature, allowing you to request access to another person’s account in exchange for access to yours.

It keeps your passwords secure

When someone clicks the link you emailed them, they will be automatically logged into your account after verifying their identity. They won’t see your actual password since the system works by transferring the cookie that stores your existing login status, rather than your plain password itself, and protects it in transit with encryption, according to VentureBeat. Once someone is logged in, they’re able to use the account as if it were their own by streaming music, movies, and TV shows or adding stuff to your watchlist.

Speaking to VentureBeat, DoNotPay creator Joshua Browder said there’s no limit to how many people you can share a specific account with; however, many services have a limit on how many devices can simultaneously stream content.