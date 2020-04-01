The Moto G Stylus and G Power will release on April 16th

Motorola announced that presale has begun for the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and both phones will be available on Monday, April 16th. These are the latest entries to Motorola’s budget-friendly lineup of phones, and if you need a breakdown, my colleague Chaim Gartenberg spent time with both devices in February when they were announced, resulting in the hands-on video above.

The Moto G Stylus, as you might assume, includes a stylus that you can use for jotting down notes. In addition to the stylus, it features a more capable array of rear-facing cameras than the G Power offers. The G Power’s defining trait is its bigger 5,000mAh battery that will likely last for multiple days.

Despite their differences, both phones come loaded with Android 10 and a hole-punch selfie camera. They charge via USB-C, include a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support expandable storage via microSD. You’ll just have to decide whether long battery life or more features attract you. And as far as pricing goes, the G Power costs $250 and the G Stylus is $300. You can preorder them on Motorola’s site starting today.

Motorola says that it’ll sell both phones unlocked, and that they should work with every US carrier. Starting April 16th, you’ll also be able to buy either of them directly through Verizon, Google Fi, and Republic Wireless. Some retailers only carry one of the phones, not both, like the G Stylus, which will be sold at Metro by T-Mobile and Ting. The G Power, meanwhile, will be sold at US Cellular, Consumer Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile.