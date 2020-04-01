Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds have nine-hour battery life and cost $129.99

Sony’s high-end 1000XM3 earbuds offer noise cancellation and some of the best audio quality you’ll find in a truly wireless set, but today, the company is announcing a significantly less expensive option: the new WF-XB700 earbuds. Priced at only $129.99, the XB700s feature Sony’s signature “Extra Bass” technology for punchier sound output. At that price, Sony is undercutting competitors like Jabra and Samsung.

They last for up to nine hours on a single charge, with the battery case getting you another nine hours for 18 total. And they’ve got an IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating, so they should be able to handle your workouts and the occasional run in the rain. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0, and each one establishes an individual connection to your phone. For codecs, Sony is supporting AAC and SBC. The XB700s will be available this month in black and blue color options. You’re not getting any kind of noise cancellation in these, though; for that, you’ll still need to step up to Sony’s flagship pair of earbuds.

But Sony is releasing a noise-canceling set of headphones today. The $199.99 WH-CH710N headphones include “Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation,” which “constantly analyzes environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise canceling mode for users’ surroundings.”

Battery life, as usual with headphones, blows away earbuds, with the CH710Ns running for up to 35 hours continuously on a full charge. Sony says that “dual microphones feeding forwards and backwards mean the WH-CH710N headphones catch more ambient sounds than ever before,” but if you do want to hear the outside world, there’s an ambient sound mode. Like the earbuds, these only support AAC and SBC codecs, leaving Sony’s higher-quality LDAC for pricier cans. The CH710Ns only come in black and also go up for preorder this month.