Leaked OnePlus 8 Pro renders reveal new ‘ultramarine blue’ finish

New leaks for the OnePlus 8 Pro reveal that the phone may come in a good-looking deep blue color that might be exclusive to the Pro model of the OnePlus 8, reports WinFuture.

That blue color will apparently be called “ultramarine blue,” according to WinFuture. Here’s another look at the device’s full front and back, thanks to what appear to be leaked marketing renders shared by WinFuture:

The OnePlus 8 Pro may also come in “onyx black” and a seafoam green called “glacial green,” and but it reportedly won’t come in the purple-ish red “interstellar glow” that might be coming to the OnePlus 8. That color is apparently exclusive to the OnePlus 8, reports WinFuture.

The renders shared by WinFuture also seem to show the same quadruple-camera setup found in last week’s leaked renders of the seafoam green color. That camera setup apparently consists of two 48-megapixel cameras, one wide-angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture and ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor used for “recording additional color data,” according to WinFuture. Pricebaba reported similar specs over the weekend and said the phone would also have a night portrait mode and improved optical image stabilization.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also rumored to have a 6.78-inch QHD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G processor, LPDDR5 RAM, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be announced at an online event on April 14th.