The new version of the Chevy Bolt is delayed due to coronavirus

The refreshed version of the Chevy Bolt has become one of the first electric vehicles to be delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Automotive News and Electrek. It now won’t arrive until 2021.

Originally due out later this year, the new version of the Bolt EV was detailed last month by Chevy parent company General Motors at its big “EV day” press event. It will feature a sportier look, new seats, adaptive cruise control, and a few other minor changes. GM bumped up the range in this past year’s version of the Bolt, from 238 miles to 259 miles, but no further increase is expected in the refresh. A larger SUV-style version of the Bolt announced last month is still on schedule to be released later this year, according to GM.

The pandemic has already caused the cancellation of some of the world’s biggest car shows and shut down automotive manufacturing plants around the world, including all of the ones in the US. It’s likely to have an impact on the launch of many more new electric vehicles. For now, Ford still says it plans to release the Mustang Mach-E, its first long-range electric vehicle, later this year. Volkswagen is still aiming for an August rollout of the ID 3, its first “electric car for the masses,” in Europe. Startups like Lucid Motors and Rivian are also planning to start shipping their first electric vehicles by the end of this year.

Some electric vehicles that are anticipated to launch this year in China may have a better shot of making their launch dates. The Polestar 2 — the first fully electric vehicle in the Volvo family of car companies — entered production last week. And Nio has also started making the EC6, its third electric SUV.