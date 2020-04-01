Amazon Prime Video now allows in-app rentals and purchases on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Amazon’s Prime Video iOS and Apple TV apps now let customers make in-app purchases, including renting and buying films and TV shows. The change marks a huge shift in Amazon’s approach to the App Store, which mandates a 30 percent cut on all in-app purchases. Prior to the change, Amazon would not allow you to rent or buy content on the Prime Video app, instead, directing users to a web browser to avoid the App Store fee.

Now, when users log in to the Prime Video app, there should be a message reading, “Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more — now within the app.” (Big thanks to George Watson, who tipped us off to this change.)

The prices do not appear to have been raised to account for the 30 percent fee, as some platform owners like Spotify have done in the past. It is not clear whether Amazon reached a deal with Apple or whether it is indeed deciding to pay the full cut. But the change in policy extends to purchases not only on the iPhone and iPad but Apple TV as well, The Verge can confirm.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the new Prime Video app, which does not require an update, there’s now a full-blown store tab at the bottom. It features lists of popular and new movies to buy or rent, including many of the recently released films like Invisible Man and Sonic the Hedgehog that were in theaters in February and March but had runs cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change should remove a long-lasting headache to buying and renting movies and shows through Amazon’s app and on Apple TV.