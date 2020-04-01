Facebook and Fox News hosting virtual town hall on coronavirus pandemic using Portal devices

Facebook and Fox News will be hosting a virtual town hall tomorrow at 7PM ET about the coronavirus pandemic using Facebook’s Portal video-calling devices, the two companies announced today.

To allow people to participate virtually, Facebook is shipping a Portal Plus device to every audience member so they can attend the town hall and ask questions of the speakers. Approximately 30 people will attend the town hall via Portal, Facebook tells The Verge.

Typically, a total of eight people can be on a Portal call, according to a Facebook support page, so it seems Facebook is making some sort of special circumstance for more people to attend this event.

The town hall is being hosted virtually to allow participants to practice social distancing and respect orders to remain at home, which can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The town hall will be moderated by Martha MacCallum, host of Fox News’ show The Story, and will feature “medical and business experts, including White House coronavirus task force members Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams,” according to a press release issued by Fox News. Mike Rowe will also appear for a segment, Facebook tells The Verge.

The one-hour town hall will be live streamed on Fox News’ Facebook page, Fox’s CoronavirusNOW.com news hub, Fox’s CoronavirusNOW channel on Samsung TV Plus, and on all Fox TV stations’ websites, Facebook pages and apps.