Consistent topics The Vergecast has covered in the past couple of months have been laptops and Quibi. This week is no different; however, this is finally the week when the mobile-only streaming service Quibi was released to the public and the first time we welcome The Verge’s new laptop reviewer Monica Chin on the show.
There’s been a lot of laptop reviews on The Verge lately, so Nilay, Dieter, and Paul talk to Monica about which computers stand out in speed, battery life, and price. (Links below for the laptops discussed.)
In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander returns to The Vergecast after covering Quibi for months to give us her first impressions of the app and how it ranks among the many opponents in the streaming wars.
There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like the reveal of Sony’s all-new PS5 “DualSense” controller and Paul’s weekly segment “PoP the stack” — so listen through the show here or on your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- Webcams have become impossible to find, and prices are skyrocketing
- Why the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories don’t make sense
- UK mobile carriers politely ask people to stop burning 5G towers
- No one’s getting new emoji in 2021 because of the pandemic
- Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review: AMD has rewritten the rules
- Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs for laptops have arrived — here’s where you’ll see them first
- Asus’ ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 is a gaming laptop with two screens
- MSI announces new laptops with Comet Lake H and new Nvidia GPUs
- Gigabyte’s latest gaming laptop supports Intel’s most powerful 10th Gen Core i9 processor yet
- Razer’s new Blade 15 has powerful specs and an improved keyboard
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review
- Asus Chromebook Flip C436 review
- Microsoft reportedly delays Surface Neo beyond 2020
- Can Meg Whitman outwit a pandemic with Quibi?
- Quibi app review: shifting landscape
- Quibi’s shows are fun, familiar, and a little forgettable
- It’s impossible to screenshot a Quibi show, and that’s detrimental to its success
- Disney Plus surpasses 50 million subscribers
- Sony reveals new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5
- Microsoft’s Xbox Game Bar is getting custom widgets and its own store on Windows
- The OnePlus 8 Pro will have super fast, 30W wireless charging
- Google’s midrange Pixel 4A could launch soon, and there may not be an XL version
- Google’s Hangouts Meet is now just Google Meet
- Google extends free access to advanced teleconferencing features to September 30th
Google trademarks 'Google Meet' and 'Google Chat'
