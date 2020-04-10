YouTube’s desktop site is now more touchscreen-friendly

YouTube has updated its desktop site to make it more touchscreen-friendly. The updated site makes tweaks to the three-dot menu and enlarges icons to make it easier to use the site from a touchscreen.

If you head to the YouTube desktop site now using a tablet or laptop with a touchscreen, you will notice the “three-dot” menu option is visible under all of the thumbnails of YouTube videos. Previously, you had to move a cursor over the video title for the “three-dot” option to appear, which meant you couldn’t use it if you didn’t have a mouse or trackpad.

The new update also adds larger icon sizes and the option to swipe the player up to enter full-screen or down to transform it into a mini-player.

Alongside better support for touchscreen devices, YouTube’s latest update also includes improvements to “Watch History,” which now tells you which videos you watched on a particular day / date for better organization in your video watching queue. Additionally, there is a new way to organize your playlists with a “Move to the top/bottom” option, so you no longer have to drag and drop videos; the move to the top / bottom of your playlist feature was available on older versions of YouTube before being removed.