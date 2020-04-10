Taika Waititi gives updates on next Thor movie during Thor: Ragnarok watch party live stream

Celebrities, they’re just like us: stuck at home and watching old movies to help pass the time while social distancing. Although, if you’re Taika Waititi and you’re choosing to rewatch Thor: Ragnarok with pals Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson, it’s a bit more elaborate.

Waititi hosted an Instagram Live watch party of Ragnarok on Thursday night, intent on providing commentary about the 2017 Marvel film he directed. Instead, Waititi’s stream turned into an impromptu Q&A session with tens of thousands of fans who tuned in, back-and-forth bantering with Ruffalo (Bruce Banner) and Thompson (Valkyrie), and a few updates on his upcoming Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The live stream was a typical Waititi affair, with less overall commentary on the film and more hilarious random hijinks that are equally if not more entertaining. (If you’re looking for actual director’s commentary, there’s always the Blu-ray.) Prepare for moments of pure, unadulterated joy as Waititi joyously declares that he misses Ruffalo, and Ruffalo responds, “I miss you too, baby.” Baby! The utter bromance between these two. This is the true magic of Marvel productions.

When Thor: Ragnarok was released in 2017, it was praised for pivoting away from the try-hard Shakespearean version of the Norse god that Kenneth Branagh set up in 2011. Waititi reestablished Thor’s character and leaned into the zaniness of gods, aliens, and miscreants in space. Love and Thunder will build on work done in Ragnarok, with Waititi describing it as something that came out of a 10-year-old’s imagination.

Waititi also used his Instagram Live stream to show off some concept art for a few returning faces. His Instagram Live session opens with concept art of Miek, one of Thor’s prison compatriots from Ragnarok and roommate in End. The alien has new battle armor in Love and Thunder, which can be glimpsed in the art. The director also confirmed that Korg, a popular character he voiced in Ragnarok, will also return in Love and Thunder with a much bigger role.

Despite teasing quite a few Love and Thunder developments in his 90-minute live stream, there were some aspects of the film Waititi couldn’t comment on. The director was mum on whether Tom Hiddleston’s Loki would appear in the movie. (The character has his own Disney Plus series airing in 2021.) He also couldn’t expand on the role of Thompson’s Valkyrie in Love and Thunder, nor would he hint at who newcomer Christian Bale is playing.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 28th, 2022. The movie was supposed to open in late 2021, but it was pushed back (along with most of Marvel’s lineup) after Black Widow’s release date was impacted by the pandemic.