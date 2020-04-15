Preorders have begun for the iPhone SE 2, and the phone will be available on Friday, April 24th. Since Apple Stores around the US are closed, your only option at the moment to purchase directly through Apple is to order it online and have it delivered to you. However, other retailers are offering delivery and in-store or curbside pickup.

If you missed the original announcement a few days ago, Apple announced the successor to its beloved iPhone SE: the $399 iPhone SE 2. The specs are a mix of what you’ll find in the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 8. It has the latest A13 Bionic processor, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, an overall design that mimics the iPhone 8 (it should even work with most iPhone 8 cases), and a few camera traits that seem to be similar to what Apple’s camera array in the iPhone XR could handle.

Here’s the pricing:

The base model of the new iPhone SE 2 has 64GB of storage and costs $399. Apple is also making step-up configurations with more storage, including a model with 128GB of storage that costs $449 and another one that tops out at 256GB of storage for $549. You’ll be able to preorder each model through Apple starting on Friday, April 17th, at 5AM PT / 8AM ET.

Best Buy is accepting preorders for the iPhone SE 2. Order pickups will be available at its physical stores via the company’s curbside service starting on Friday, April 24th. Alternatively, if you order online to have it shipped to your home, you can activate your carrier-locked phone via the retailer’s website. For a limited time, Best Buy will offer a $50 gift card with activation. On the other hand, if you elect to pay full price for an unlocked iPhone SE 2, it will be ready to go right out of the box.

Walmart is selling the iPhone SE 2 for preorder, and it’s offering a decent deal for those who pay for the phone with a device payment plan with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. It says that you can save $200 on the cost of the phone if you purchase the iPhone SE 2 on a device payment plan through AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. Since there are usually disclaimers associated with these discounts, The Verge has reached out to Walmart for clarification.

Update 9:50AM ET, April 17th: The preorder phase has begun, and Walmart had joined the fray of participating retailers.