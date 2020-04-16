Roblox to stream the One World: Together At Home benefit concert inside a virtual theater

One World: Together At Home, the unprecedented all-remote benefit concert airing this Saturday to show support for healthcare workers worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, will air inside the virtual multiplayer game Roblox. That’s in addition to the standard television broadcast channels carrying the event and the slew of streaming services and tech platforms also airing it on Saturday.

The event, which will feature appearances by celebrities and music performances, is designed to evoke the historic Live Aid benefit concert of 1985, and it’ll be co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. It’s organized by international advocacy group Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The fund is helping finance relief efforts around the world by supplying healthcare workers with medical equipment and personal protective gear and supporting other measures to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

But to be clear, One World is not a fundraiser; rather, it is merely to raise awareness and celebrate healthcare workers through entertainment. Apple, which is also streaming the event, is donating $10 million to the cause, however. And Lady Gaga, one of the key performers and coordinators for the event, is also directly involved in fundraising efforts for the WHO. So the concert will indirectly continue to help fund the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

As for Roblox, the Roblox Corporation says the event will be streamed through a virtual theater within the game starting Saturday, April 18th at 2PM ET. The company says it will air the entire eight-hour event over the course of the day, and on Sunday it will repeat the two-hour TV portion that will air at 8PM ET this Saturday on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia in North America.

For those not interested in watching the traditional broadcast or doing so through Roblox, a number of companies like Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube are joining Apple in streaming it online. Amazon also says Prime subscribers can watch through Prime Video, too.