Apple Music for the web leaves beta in time for One World: Together at Home concert

Apple Music’s web interface has left beta, MacRumors reports. Heading to beta.music.apple.com now redirects to music.apple.com, where you’ll see an interface that’s similar to the Music app on Macs. The launch comes a little over six months after the web interface launched in beta, and days before Apple Music will be one of the online streaming providers of the Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together at Home concert.

Using Apple Music on the web you can play music, view personalized recommendations, and listen to the radio. It’s great news for Apple Music subscribers on Windows, Linux, or ChromeOS, since these platforms don’t currently have a native Apple Music app.

On Saturday, Apple Music will be one of the streaming services hosting One World: Together at Home, a concert organized to raise awareness and celebrate the healthcare workers currently fighting the pandemic. Apple says that it will stream the linear broadcast starting at 8pm ET (5pm PT). There’s also a multi-hour live stream that’s due to air earlier in the day from 2pm ET onwards on almost every major streaming platform including Amazon, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube, according to One World.