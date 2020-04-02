Peloton adds an Android TV app for streaming workouts at home

Riding on the uptick of people seeking home workout solutions during the pandemic, Peloton has launched an app for Android TV so you no longer have to stream from a mobile app to a Chromecast if you’ve got a TV that runs on the platform. The app is available today on your Android TV’s Google Play Store for access to the company’s live and on-demand fitness classes.

The launch follows a few other updates Peloton’s made for off-bike and off-treadmill streaming. Recently, it added apps for the Apple Watch, Fire TV, and Chromecast support for the iOS app. Peloton also extended its digital membership to a free 90-day trial for access to its yoga, meditation, HIIT, and weight training workouts, along with the standard cycling, walking, and running classes.

In response to the social distancing measures across the United States to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, many fitness companies have begun offering free access to their roster of workout classes you can do from home, including Fitbit, ClassPass, and Tonal. Gym brands and independent fitness coaches have also started streaming classes online for free on Twitch, YouTube, and IGTV. If you’re looking for something to keep you moving at home, check out your favorite gym brands and fitness instructors on their websites, Instagram, or Facebook pages and you’ll likely find something to workout to.