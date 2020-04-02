Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs for laptops have arrived — here’s where you’ll see them first

Nvidia has announced its new RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super mobile GPUs. These are the company’s top-of-the-line (and priciest) RTX cards for laptops, offering a performance bump over the company’s standard RTX 2070 and 2080 offerings. They’re based on Nvidia’s Turing architecture, which includes dedicated “RT Core” hardware designed to drive ray tracing. RTX Super cards first arrived for desktop machines last July, and standard RTX mobile GPUs were only made available shortly after CES 2019.

Nvidia will also offer Max-Q configurations (intended for thin gaming laptops), which it says many upcoming notebooks will feature. The company says its Max-Q systems will double the power efficiency of previous designs thanks to a new feature called Dynamic Boost that automatically distributes power between their GPU and CPU, new low-voltage GDDR6 memory, upgraded voltage regulators, and Nvidia’s new Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS 2.0), which uses artificial intelligence to help the GPU render pixels.

What will be more interesting to most people is that Nvidia has confirmed a number of upcoming laptops that will include the new GPUs. The headliner is the 2020 Razer Blade 15, which will pair the RTX 2070 Super Max-Q or 2080 Super Max-Q with an i7-10875H — the first eight-core processor ever to appear in a Razer Blade. Razer has also tweaked the Blade’s keyboard layout; the oft-maligned up key has been moved to a more convenient location. You’ll be able to pick it up in May starting at $1,599.

Acer’s Triton 500 is another A-lister getting updated with the Super cards. The new Triton sports a 15.6-inch 300Hz IPS display and a new keyboard with per-key RGB lighting. Lenovo’s new Legion 7i (succeeding the Legion Y740) will also incorporate the new GPUs (up to the RTX 2080 Super). Other gaming models include Gigabyte’s Aorus 15G, 17G, and 17X; Asus’ ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (and a number of refreshes in its Zephyrus and ROG Strix lines); and MSI’s GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider.

The headliners on the content-creation side are Gigabyte’s Aero 15 and Aero 17, incorporating an RTX 2080 Max-Q and a Core i7. Nvidia says the Aero reached 167fps in a combination of Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Deliver Us the Moon (with ray tracing off). The 15 starts at $1,599, but can be configured for $1,899 with an AMOLED screen and optional support for 4K HDR resolution. (The 17 supports HDR, but no OLED option.) Both configurations hit shelves April 5th.

Other creator models include Acer’s ConceptD 7 Ezel and Ezel Pro, and MSI’s Creator 15 and Creator 17.

In non-Super news, Nvidia also confirmed a number of new laptops that are getting its RTX 2060. The list includes the $999 HP Omen, which will be the most affordable price we’ve ever seen for an RTX 2060 laptop. MSI says it performs five times as well as the 2016 Omen (which had a GTX 960M).

Other laptops getting the 2060 include Acer’s Nitro 5, Lenovo’s Legion Y540, MSI’s GF65 Thin, and the Asus ROG G512.