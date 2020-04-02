Epic Games reveals new mobile game Spyjinx in collaboration with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Games

Fortnite creator Epic has revealed a new mobile game developed in collaboration with J.J. Abrams’ game development company Bad Robot Games, a spinoff of his production studio Bad Robot that was formed back in 2018 with funding from Epic investor Tencent. Abrams previously collaborated with Epic to debut a trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker within Fortnite.

The title, called Spyjinx, is an espionage and secret agent-themed action adventure game that appears to let you build your own hideout, level up your character, and compete in some form of online multiplayer to take on other players. It looks like it borrows heavily from the art style of Fortnite, specifically the recent second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 that also happens to be espionage and secret agent-themed.

There’s not a ton of other information about Spyjinx beyond the brief description of its theme and some screenshots the companies shared. But Epic said yesterday it would be launching a beta test in Malaysia on iOS, with Australia to follow soon after.

“Set in a secret world of espionage, thrilling heists, and high-tech gadgets, Spyjinx is a unique mix of action-strategy gameplay, RPG character development, and head-to-head multiplayer. Your goal? Become the ultimate spy Mastermind,” reads the game description.