LG teases new 5G Velvet phone with ‘raindrop’ camera

LG has released a short teaser trailer for its upcoming Velvet smartphone that gives us a clearer look at its design, which is a refreshing change from LG’s recent devices like the V60. The trailer also confirms it will run on a Snapdragon 5G 765 processor, which is a step down from Qualcomm’s current flagship, the Snapdragon 865.

The company has already announced key details about the Velvet’s design over the past fortnight, but the new trailer gives us a better idea of how it’ll look in the real-world. There’s a cascading triple-camera array on the rear arranged into what LG is calling a “raindrop” design, and although the main camera is still raised from the back of the device, it’s very different from the large camera-bumps that are becoming increasingly common.

Yes, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack

The trailer also shows off a couple of other key details. You can spot a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom of the device in the final shot; a key selling point of LG’s devices which tend to feature sophisticated DACs for better sound with wired headphones. Around the front is a display with a small teardrop notch, and what appear to be much smaller bezels than LG’s recent V60. Four color options are shown in the trailer: black, white, green, and an orange and pink hybrid.

There’s still no official word on when LG plans to announce the Velvet, but previously a report from Korean news portal Naver suggested it could be revealed on May 15th. Considering the amount of teasers LG has released this month, a full launch can’t be too far away.