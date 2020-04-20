Reddit experienced site-wide issues with subreddits

Reddit experienced an outage on Monday, and while the site was experiencing issues, it would return an error page when you tried to access subreddits. I was able to access the front page during the outage, but clicking on a link to a subreddit took me to an error page.

Reddit said the site was “degraded” on its status page, though noted at 3:02PM ET that “issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” Reddit said at 5:45PM ET that the issue was resolved.

Down Detector indicated a rise in user-reported problems at around 2:30PM ET.

Many online services have experienced significant outages as internet traffic has increased considerably while people are at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Xbox Live experienced issues for the first time in a month on April 10th, mobile video service Quibi had an outage on its launch day, and chat service Discord experienced server outages on March 16th.

Update April 20th, 6:26PM ET: Added link to Reddit tweet stating that the issue was resolved.