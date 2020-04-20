Super Mario Maker 2 adds World Maker mode for building entire games

Nintendo has announced what it describes as the final update to Super Mario Maker 2, and it comes with a huge new feature: a World Maker mode that lets you design a map and string multiple courses together, Super Mario World-style. Each world can contain up to five levels, and eight of the worlds themselves can be combined, meaning you can create your own 40-level Mario game.

The update also includes the addition of several new enemies and power-ups including the frog suit from Super Mario Bros. 3, the power balloon from Super Mario World, and a mushroom that turns characters into their Super Mario Bros. 2 sprites and lets them throw items around.

Nintendo will release the update for free on April 22nd. It’s unfortunate that Super Mario Maker 2 won’t receive any more content, but the ability to build an entire new Mario game isn’t the worst way to sign off.

The final major update for #SuperMarioMaker2 is near! Create your own Super World in the new World Maker mode. Course parts like the Frog Suit, Goomba Mask, & more wacky fun wearables join the fun too! The free update arrives 4/22 on #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/t7UJnfdQ1I pic.twitter.com/JrPfxrZcHW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 21, 2020