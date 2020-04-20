Super Mario Maker 2 adds World Maker mode for building entire games

Nintendo has announced what it describes as the final update to Super Mario Maker 2, and it comes with a huge new feature: a World Maker mode that lets you design a map and string multiple courses together, Super Mario World-style. Each world can contain up to five levels, and eight of the worlds themselves can be combined, meaning you can create your own 40-level Mario game.
The update also includes the addition of several new enemies and power-ups including the frog suit from Super Mario Bros. 3, the power balloon from Super Mario World, and a mushroom that turns characters into their Super Mario Bros. 2 sprites and lets them throw items around.
Nintendo will release the update for free on April 22nd. It’s unfortunate that Super Mario Maker 2 won’t receive any more content, but the ability to build an entire new Mario game isn’t the worst way to sign off.
The final major update for #SuperMarioMaker2 is near! Create your own Super World in the new World Maker mode. Course parts like the Frog Suit, Goomba Mask, & more wacky fun wearables join the fun too! The free update arrives 4/22 on #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/t7UJnfdQ1I pic.twitter.com/JrPfxrZcHW— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 21, 2020
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
Loading comments...