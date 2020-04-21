Apple’s App Store and other services launch in dozens more countries

Apple is launching its major services, including the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade, in 20 new countries today. In addition, Apple Music is expanding to 52 new countries. The expansion means that the App Store in particular is now available in a total of 175 countries and regions.

The list of places Apple’s services are expanding to is diverse, and includes countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceana. Here’s Apple’s list of the countries that its App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud are expanding to:

Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia. Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar. Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia. Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq. Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Here’s the list of places where Apple Music is launching:

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia. Asia-Pacific: Bhutan. Europe: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia. Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay. Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen. Oceania: Solomon Islands.

It’s a big list, but it’s an important one for Apple to grow as more and more of its revenue comes from selling services alongside its hardware. In its last earnings release, Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted that its services division had set an all-time revenue record for the company, following the launch of Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade late last year.